PHOTOS: Student Showcase

Photo by Sarah Owens
Mountain Brook Schools hosted their annual Student Showcase event on April 28, 2025. Students across the school system gathered in Crestline Village to show the community the work they do in the classroom. Photo by Sarah Owens
Mountain Brook Schools hosted their annual Student Showcase event on Monday night in Crestline Village, drawing hundreds of community members to the area to learn about what students are learning in the classroom.
With over 60 tents featuring students from all grade levels, the showcase event offers an opportunity for students and teachers to share their projects and educational experiences with the community.