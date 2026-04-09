Pickleball tournament supports shelter project for those in need

× Expand Submitted Serving Hope Pickleball Tournament

The Jimmie Hale Mission Young Professionals Board will host the Serving Hope Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, April 18, at the City Walk Pickleball Courts.

The tournament will feature multiple skill divisions, including recreational and competitive brackets, with round-robin play followed by playoffs. Medals will be awarded to top finishers in each bracket.

Proceeds from the $35 registration fee will support the Mission’s efforts to build a new Emergency Plus Shelter, providing year-round care and resources for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Start times will be announced after registration closes April 12. Participants who register early may receive a tournament T-shirt while supplies last.

Registration is available at jimmiehalemission.com/pickleball.