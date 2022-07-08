Planning Commission considers request to rezone church site for new Planned Unit Development

Details of a request to rezone the Shades Valley Presbyterian Church site to a Planned Urban Development were heard by the Mountain Brook Planning Commission during their July 6 meeting.

The proposed development, located at 2305 Montevallo Road, would consist of two stacked flats buildings, each containing 16 flats with structured parking beneath, and 14 detached single family homes, all designed to reflect the architectural style that has “come to be cherished in Mountain Brook,” said Dana Hazen, Director of Planning, Building and Sustainability for the Commission.

Located two lots east of the U.S. 280 off-ramp onto Hollywood Boulevard, the property is the first site within the Mountain Brook municipal boundary. The 4.2 acre development would act as a gateway into Mountain Brook Village and would “shoulder some responsibility with regard to travelers’ first impression of the city, and to the sense that they are entering a special place,” Hazen said as she introduced the petition brought by developer Ingram Farris LLC. The Mountain Brook Village Master Plan places an emphasis on the importance of the “place-making” nature of gateways into the city.

The existing zoning of the site is Residence-B, which is single family zoning with a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet and minimum lot width of 75 feet. Hazen estimates seven homes could be built on the site under the current zoning. An objective listed in the development proposal is to increase the variety of housing available in Mountain Brook, specifically for those who “want to live in a walkable environment while downsizing the space they need and minimizing the maintenance they are responsible for.”

Mountain Brook has other PUDs, including Village Place on Montclair Road, which was the previous site of Pilgrim Church that was rezoned in 2007 to PUD. That property sits on 6.5 acres, has 15 detached single family homes and serves as a gateway into Crestline Village. Hazen remarked that like the proposed new PUD, Village Place fronts a streetscape of high vehicular traffic and also abuts traditional single family homes, so many of the challenges in design and engineering facing the new PUD were also faced there.

Several principals presented at the meeting from Nequette Architecture & Design, Schoel Engineering and Skipper Consulting. Topics included the creation of pedestrian connections and green space, improvements in drainage and storm water management for the site and usage of specific materials and architectural styles, namely British Arts and Crafts and English Tudor Revival.

The property is currently under contract. Dave Dresher, a church representative, said the decision to sell came after merging with another Presbyterian church.

“The church had several offers that it considered, but did not agree to some uses that would have been higher density, and ultimately liked this proposal because it protects the area around Chester Road, limiting the number of houses and making sure that they are consistent with the character of the area,” Dresher said.

Margi Ingram of Ingram Ferris LLC and long-time Mountain Brook resident also spoke at the meeting.

“For over 70 years Shades Valley Presbyterian Church let its light shine,” she said. “The church was very truly a beacon on the hill. Today we believe a new light can shine. It can be a significant, life-giving light of beauty, fellowship, excellence, community, and joy. A new community of friendship and hospitality will grow. Families will still gather and fellowship and tradition will still abound.”

The vote to pass onto the Mountain Brook City Council will take place at the Aug. 1 planning commission meeting.