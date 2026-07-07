Planning Commission recommends approval for 3 more Overton Village townhomes

× Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Mountain Brook This is the proposed design for three new townhomes proposed as part of the Overton Village Townhomes at 3793 Fairhaven Drive in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

The Mountain Brook Planning Commission on Monday voted unanimously to recommend the City Council rezone a parking lot on Fairhaven Drive off Overton Road to accommodate expansion of the Overton Village Townhomes.

Currently, there are 10 townhomes on the west side of Fairhaven Drive, and three townhomes on the east side of Fairhaven, city records show. Another five townhomes that are part of Overton Village and face Poe Drive are in the city of Vestavia Hills, said Charlie Beavers, an attorney representing the owners of the parking lot.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The area proposed to be rezoned for three additional townhomes is the parking lot shown just north of the Shell gasoline station on Overton Road, at 3793 Fairhaven Drive in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

The new request is to rezone property at 3793 Fairhaven Drive currently being used as a parking lot to accommodate three more townhomes in one building on the east side of Fairhaven.

The property is just south of another building with three townhomes and just north of the Shell gasoline station on Overton Road.

The new townhomes would be designed exactly like the other building with three townhomes to the north, Beavers said.

The property currently is zoned as a local business district. About half of the spaces in the parking lot were reserved for businesses in the Overton Village shopping center, specifically a nail salon and two fitness/yoga businesses, records show.

The nail salon no longer is in business, and the three spaces tied to the fitness businesses are being relocated onto the shopping center property and one parking space along Fairhaven, which frees up the parking lot for redevelopment, said Dana Hazen, Mountain Brook’s director of planning, building and sustainability.

To the east are an assisted living facility and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

A village master plan adopted by the city of Mountain Brook in 2007 and amended in 2021 calls for this site to be used for residential purposes.

The proposed development plan calls for three two-car garages (six parking spaces for owners) and three on-street parking spaces to serve these three townhomes, which meets the requirements for parking.

There are no landscaping or buffer requirements for Residence F zoning districts, but the developer plans to install trees and shrubs along the north and east property lines, and underground stormwater detention facilities are proposed to improve site runoff conditions from what currently exists with the parking lot, the developer said.

The building to be constructed would have 5,016 square feet on the first floor, 4,827 square feet on the second floor and 1,620 square feet for garage spaces.

The exterior of the building would be primarily painted brick with areas of stone, stucco and painted wood siding, and the roof would be composition shingles, records show. Owners of these three townhomes would have to follow the same covenants that are in place for the other townhomes in Overton Village.

The Mountain Brook City Council is expected to take up the zoning request for a vote at either its July 27 meeting or Aug. 10 meeting.

See the complete rezoning application and accompanying documents here.