Planning Commission recommends revised plan for Shades Valley Presbyterian site

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Jane Grant, a resident of Chester Street in Mountain Brook, Alabama, at right, expresses concerns about traffic at the Mountain Brook Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026.

The Mountain Brook Planning Commission on Tuesday night recommended the City Council approve revisions to plans for residential development along Montevallo Road leading to Mountain Brook Village.

The Montevallo Road Development Group is proposing to remove 26 stacked flats from the plans for the 3.8-acre property and replace it with seven more townhomes.

This would mean a total of 10 townhouses along Montevallo Road and 13 single-family homes behind the townhomes. The property once was home to Shades Valley Presbyterian Church, which has been torn down.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The Montevallo Road Development Group is asking permission to modify plans for residential development on 3.8 acres that formerly were home for Shades Valley Presbyterian Church in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

× Expand Site plan by Nequette Architecture The proposed revision to the Hollywood Boulevard Gateway PUD would put 10 townhomes along Montevallo Road and 13 single-family homes behind the townhomes.

The developer’s new plan also asks for vehicular access to Chester Street, which is something residents on that street fought and got removed when the original plan was approved in June 2023.

Several residents showed up to Tuesday night’s Planning Commission and again objected to having traffic from this development coming along Chester Street.

The Planning Commission, in its recommendation to the City Council, suggested that there be controlled access from the development to Chester Street, meaning some type of gate for residents only to prevent others from using Chester Street as a cut-through.

The Planning Commission also recommended that the most parking possible — preferable angled parking — be provided along Montevallo Road for the townhomes.

The City Council is expected to take up the matter either on Sept. 28 or Oct. 12.

The Planning Commission also on Tuesday night gave its approval for property at 715 Euclid Ave. and 49 West Montcrest to be resurveyed into a single property. That matter does not require approval from the council.