Planning Commission to consider revised plans for Shades Valley Presbyterian Church site

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The Montevallo Road Development Group is asking permission to modify plans for residential development on 3.8 acres that formerly were home for Shades Valley Presbyterian Church in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

The Mountain Brook Planning Commission on Tuesday is slated to consider a modification to a previously approved plan for residential development along Montevallo Road leading into Mountain Brook Village.

The Mountain Brook City Council in June 2023 approved plans for 26 stacked flat residential units, 13 single-family homes and three townhomes on the former Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property at 2305 Montevallo Road.

But now the Montevallo Road Development Group is asking to modify those plans and replace the 26 stacked flats with seven townhomes. That would mean the 3.8-acre property instead would have a total of 10 townhomes and 13 single-family homes.

× Expand Site plan by Nequette Architecture The proposed revision to the Hollywood Boulevard Gateway PUD would put 10 townhomes along Montevallo Road and 13 single-family homes behind the townhomes.

Also, the revised plan would allow traffic from the 13 new single-family homes to flow through Chester Road to Mountain Brook Village, in addition to a previously approved access point on Montevallo Road.

The Planning Commission is slated to consider the matter in a work session at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, and its action meeting at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings will be in Room A106 at Mountain Brook City Hall and are open to the public.

See the complete agenda and revised application here.