Poetry and film intersect in special National Poetry Month event

× Expand Photo courtesy of O'Neal Library

O’Neal Library will host “Poetics of Film: An Evening with John Wall Barger” on Monday, April 20, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room.

Part of National Poetry Month programming, the event will feature Barger reading selections from his latest poetry collection, “Resurrection Pie,” as well as discussing his 2024 essay collection, “The Elephant of Silence,” which explores the relationship between poetry and film.

The program will be facilitated by Miriam Calleja and will include a discussion and audience Q&A. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

The event is free, and registration is available at oneallibrary.org.