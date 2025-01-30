Mountain Brook Chief of Police Jaye Loggins announces retirement

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Police Department Mountain Brook Police Department Police Chief Jaye Loggins has announced his retirement, planned for March 1, 2025.

After twenty-nine years of dedicated service to the citizens of Mountain Brook, Chief of Police Jaye Loggins announced his intention to retire on March 1.

Chief Loggins began his career with the Mountain Brook Police Department in 1996 after successfully completing the Alabama Advanced Criminal Justice Academy (AACJA) at the Montgomery Police Department. Since becoming a member of the department, his leadership and skills have been recognized by the Agency as a tremendous asset, earning him several awards including the rare feat “Officer of the Year” twice.

Chief Loggins was a longstanding member of the Tactical Operations Unit where he received advanced training at the federal, state and local levels as a Certified Tactical Operator. Additionally, he completed all requirements to attain the prestigious Certified Law Enforcement Executive designation as recognized by APOSTC. Chief Loggins has served and supervised in every division throughout the department, culminating in his role as Chief of Police from October 25, 2021 to present.

Under his leadership, the MBPD implemented a take-home vehicle program, transitioned dispatch services to Shelby County 911, increased the award-winning SRO team and cultivated a strong partnership with the Mountain Brook School System, adopted new advanced technical investigative capabilities, received the Safest Cities award for 2024 from smarthomes.org and invested in positive community relations through educational opportunities and events, such as Community Night Out.

In a message to the Department, Chief Loggins writes, “For me personally, I have been blessed and fortunate throughout my career. Throughout all of my different assignments and ranks, I have always done what was best for the Department and the community. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent each of you and this department while serving this great community for the last 29 years.”