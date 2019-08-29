Pooch Plunge set for Sept. 22

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. The Levite Jewish Community Center will host its Pooch Plunge Sept. 22.

It’ll be a pup pool party Sept. 22 when the Levite Jewish Community Center hosts its fourth annual Pooch Plunge.

The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. at the center’s outdoor pool, 3960 Montclair Road. Cost is $15 for the first dog, and a multiple dog discount is available. Part of the proceeds go to The Animal League of Birmingham.

According to Priscilla Denard, LJCC director of programs and events, the Pooch Plunge rules include:

All dogs must play nice or will be asked to leave

Dogs must be up to date on their shots

Bring proof of rabies vaccination

Dogs must be spayed or neutered to participate

Denard said that attendance has steadily increased each year, with about 150 dogs taking part in 2018.

“We started the Pooch Plunge off as a fun fundraiser with proceeds going to the LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham,which supports nonprofit rescues and animal shelters,” Denard said. “It's a great day for the pups and their owners and has become an end of the summer season favorite!”