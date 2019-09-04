Post office returning to MB Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of United States Postal Service. The U.S. Postal Service will open an office in Lane Parke next February.

A post office is returning to Mountain Brook Village.

According to a Sept. 4 press release, the U.S. Postal Service will open an office in Lane Parke in February 2020. It will be in the development’s first phase, between Swoop and the Lane Parke Apartments.

“We’re thrilled to finally have an agreement to bring back an important service that we have very much wanted to offer here in Mountain Brook Village for some time now,” said John Evans, owner of Lane Parke developer Evson, Inc.

The post office will be 2,700 square feet and offer all services previously found at the Mountain Brook Shopping Center location, including P.O. boxes. The relocation of the post office has been in the works for an extended period. The topic was first addressed at a public hearing in May 2018 in response to the scheduled demolition of the shopping center.

Many residents spoke out about the move, stating how much they valued the convenient location and quality of customer service at that office.

According to the press release, Evans said the postmaster once told him "that he’s never heard ‘proper and dignified’ women using such, let’s say, ‘colorful’ language” in their frequent complaints to him about the Village’s original location being moved to its current Montclair Road location."

Mountain Brook Shopping Center was demolished to make way for Lane Parke’s second phase, which is scheduled to open in 2020.