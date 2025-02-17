Power of mentorship: Why you should apply for the Starnes Media Creator Collective

Jeremy Fowler was standing in the middle of the Super Bowl, reporting for ESPN, when he paused to send me a message. In it, he reflected on his career journey — one that started with his first major beat at the Orlando Sentinel, a role I promoted him into. That step led him to CBS Sports, where I hired him again, and then, ultimately, to ESPN, where today he’s one of the top reporters in the industry.

His video made me reflect on my own career and the mentors who shaped it. Mentorship isn’t just about getting advice — it’s about someone believing in you before you even fully believe in yourself. It’s about having someone who sees your potential, opens doors and pushes you to be better. That’s why the Starnes Media Creator Collective exists: to provide young creators with access to those same opportunities, connections and guidance that can launch careers.

With the deadline approaching Friday, Feb. 21, to apply for the Creator Collective, I want to share a few stories about the mentors who shaped my own path — and challenge you to think about who is shaping yours.

PAUL FINEBAUM

As a seventh-grader, I would sprint to the library each day to grab the latest column from Paul Finebaum in the Birmingham Post-Herald. His words made me want to be a sports writer. I studied his style, mimicked his approach and even got a paddling – yes, back in the 1980s, they dispensed corporal punishment – after wrestling a newspaper from my best friend just to read his latest piece.

Years later, I would grow up to be his editor and a fill-in host for his sports talk empire. Imagine that.

LARRY BAILEY

My junior-high basketball coach, Larry Bailey, terrified me. He didn’t yell — he just had a look. A laser-focused stare that told you everything you needed to know. If he gave you that look, you had two choices: Get better or get out of the way. You never, ever wanted to see that look. Mostly, you didn’t want to disappoint him.

That same mentality carried into the classroom, where he became my 10th-grade history teacher. I was already good at history, but because it was Coach Bailey, I wasn’t just going to do well — I was going to ace everything. I went an entire semester without missing a test question. I pushed myself to a level I never had before. That’s what great mentors do: They demand your best, without ever having to say a word.

JOEY BUNCH

Joey Bunch was the young sports editor at my hometown paper. When I was a high school athlete, I pestered him to quote me in stories. When I realized I loved journalism as much as playing, I pestered him to let me write. He did. After high school, he let me join his staff as a glorified stringer making $25 a story.

That first opportunity set the foundation for everything that followed. I got to cover Alabama-Auburn games, Senior Bowls, state championships — all before I ever even went to college. It was priceless training. I should have been paying him.

DON KAUSLER JR.

Don Kausler Jr. gave me my first freelance gig at the Birmingham Post-Herald. Then an internship. Then a full-time job. Eventually, I became sports editor when he moved up to managing editor.

He had a way of making every story, every headline, every interaction with him feel like the most important thing in his world. And his work ethic? Unmatched. I made it my personal mission to beat him to work. I’d show up at 5 a.m.—he’d already be there. I’d come in at 4 — he’d still be there. Finally, I just started staying up all night and rolling in when the staff at the competing paper was leaving for the night. Maybe I beat him into the office a few times. Most days, not.

YOUR TURN: WHO WILL BE YOUR MENTOR?

Every great career is shaped by the people who invest in you early. Mentorship is what turns raw talent into lasting success. It’s why the Starnes Media Creator Collective exists — to provide that same kind of guidance, access, and opportunity to the next generation of storytellers, journalists and digital creators.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 21. You’ll gain so much more than just media skills; you’ll gain experiences and knowledge that transfer beyond the program. And you just might develop mentors who open doors you never imagined possible.

Click here to apply for the Creator Collective.