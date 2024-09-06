PreSchool Partners to celebrate 30 years of impact at 5th annual Partners & Promises Gala

× Expand Photo courtesy of Preschool Partners PreSchool Partners is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing high-quality early childhood education to children primarily from low-income families in the Birmingham area.

PreSchool Partners, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing early childhood education, is celebrating 30 years of serving the Birmingham community with its 5th Annual Partners & Promises fundraiser on Sept. 26 at the Haven from 6-9 p.m.

The Partners & Promises fundraiser will be an event filled with celebration, community and the opportunity to make a difference. Guests will enjoy food and drinks, live and silent auctions and free valet parking. The event will raise funds to support PreSchool Partners’ mission of providing high-quality early childhood education to the children in the community who need it most.

“We are honored to celebrate the game changers who have contributed to PreSchool Partners’ success over the past 30 years,” said Lella Hamiter, Executive Director of PreSchool Partners. “This event is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and recognize the incredible impact that our partners and supporters have had on the lives of countless children. We are grateful for their continued generosity and commitment to early childhood education.”

In PreSchool Partners' three decades of service, they have provided comprehensive early learning programs that prepare children for kindergarten and beyond. Through its partnerships with families, and community organizations, PreSchool Partners is committed to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Tickets for Partners & Promises are now available for purchase. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit preschool-partners.org or call 205-951-5151.