Preston Sanford named Assistant Principal at MBJH

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Preston Sanford was selected as a new Assistant Principal at Mountain Brook Junior High.

The Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education has selected Preston Sanford as a new Assistant Principal at Mountain Brook Junior High.

The board approved Sanford for the role at Monday's meeting.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity,” Sanford said. “I quickly learned through the interview process that Mountain Brook is filled with great people and I look forward to meeting and working with them at the junior high. My goal is to do everything I can to support the students, the faculty and anyone I encounter on a day-to-day basis.”

Sanford comes to Mountain Brook after having worked as a teacher and coach for nine years at various local high schools. He holds his bachelor's degree from Sacred Heart University and his master’s degree in Educational Leadership from West Alabama.

“Preston comes to us highly recommended and his leadership skills paired with his passion for people will elevate our school culture at MBJH,” MBJH Principal Derek Kennedy said.

Sanford and his wife, Hannah, live in the Birmingham area with their two daughters, Mae (2) and Lucy (1).