Preview: Shops buzzing with anticipation for Market Day sale

Mountain Brook's Market Day shopping event will take place this Saturday in Mountain Brook Village and Lane Park.

Originally started to commemorate the French holiday Bastille Day, it has since morphed into a highly anticipated summer event that highlights the retail businesses in Mountain Brook. This is the 23rd anniversary of the annual event.

Shoppers can browse the European-style sidewalk sale and enjoy discounted prices all day. Some businesses will set up outdoor tents and displays for customers to peruse.

The sale also falls within the state back-to-school tax holiday.

Swoop is a small business in the Mountain Brook Village that sells children’s clothing and toys. Manager Virginia Zozzoli is excited to welcome customers in and watch them enjoy the exclusive sales offered on Market Day on July 20.