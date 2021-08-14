Protective Life to host Mark Cuban artificial intelligence boot camp

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wikimedia user Gage Skidmore, Peoria, Arizona Mark Cuban and Governor Doug Ducey speaking with attendees at the 2019 Arizona Technology Innovation Summit at The Duce in Phoenix, Arizona.

Artificial intelligence leverages computers and machines to mimic the problem-solving and decision-making capabilities of the human mind, according to ibm.com.

One of the most important technologies of the 21st century, AI is already being used in dozens of processes, including speech recognition, customer service and automated stock trading.

And the economic impact of AI promises to be immense.

According to a 2018 report by McKinsey Global Institute, AI has the potential to add 16 percent or around $13 trillion to current global economic output by 2030.

Needless to say, it is important for young people to learn about AI and take advantage of the economic and career opportunities it creates.

That’s why Protective Life Corporation in Birmingham is partnering with the Mark Cuban Foundation to help train the next generation of artificial intelligence leaders.

This fall, Protective — located at 2801 Highway 280 South — will host the Mark Cuban AI Bootcamp, a four-day introductory workshop teaching AI concepts and skills to underserved Birmingham-area high school students, according to news release from the company.

Four, half-day Saturday sessions will be held on Oct. 23, Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov 13, from noon-5 p.m. each day.

The boot camp is open to students in the Birmingham area in grades 9 through 12, and all genders, skill levels and and socioeconomic backgrounds are welcome, the release states.

No course prerequisites or experience with coding, computer science or math are required.

Applications are due Aug. 27. Participants will learn what AI is and is not, where they already interact with AI in their daily lives, the ethical implications of AI systems and more.

Students also learn how to use the Azure cloud computing tool from Microsoft to build their own AI applications.

At this point, Protective is planning to host the event in a live, in-person format, but will monitor the COVID-19 pandemic closely and implement necessary safety measures.

To apply, please go to markcubanai.org/apply.

For more information, go to markcubanai.org/faq.