With community support, The Birmingham Zoo is working through the pandemic

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. The facility still seeks to raise extra money to cover its fixed costs and kicked off its spring fundraising campaign, called “Wild About Wildlife,” in April. “Wild About Wildlife” runs through the end of June.

The 10-week closure The Birmingham Zoo experienced during the spring of 2020 — typically its busiest season — sharply reduced the facility’s revenue for the year.

In addition, attendance suffered even after the zoo reopened in June while following strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

By the end of 2020, the zoo was facing an operating loss of $2.7 million for the year, said Karen Carroll, vice president of development.

“On an operational level, this is the most challenging thing I’ve been through,” Chris Pfefferkorn — the zoo’s president and CEO — told Iron City Ink last year.

Even his 30 years working at zoos couldn’t prepare Pfefferkorn for the pandemic, he said recently.

“It’s not something you take classes for or read in a book,” he said.

At press time, the zoo is still unable to open all of its attractions, attendance and revenue are still down, and zoo officials say the zoo could face a budget deficit of $1.5 million for 2021.

The facility still seeks to raise extra money to cover its fixed costs and kicked off its spring fundraising campaign, called “Wild About Wildlife,” in April. “Wild About Wildlife” runs through the end of June.

Of course, there’s lots of positives for the zoo.

Pfefferkorn is proud of the people he works with for getting through the pandemic.

“I always felt like we had a great staff, but to see them actually step up and rise to the challenge was so incredible to see,” he said.

“Everybody at the zoo had been pulling together to watch our expenses and come up with ideas for revenue generation,” Pfefferkorn said.

The people of Birmingham have stepped up with donations.

Community support for the zoo has always been “phenomenal,” Pfefferkorn said. “But our community has knocked it out of the park during the pandemic.”

In addition, attendance has increased recently, giving zoo officials hope things could return to normal as the pandemic eases.

Pfefferkorn is also passionate about the zoo’s quality and its importance to the area.

“Great communities have great zoos, and Birmingham is a great community that has a great zoo,” he said.

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Hannah Hill, 3, watches the rhinos as she visits the Birmingham Zoo with her mother, Jill, and brothers, Hudson, 6, and Hollis, 2.

THE SHUTDOWN

The zoo closed due to the pandemic in March 2020, just before spring break. The facility began a phased reopening in June.

The zoo had already lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in ticket sales and other revenue. In addition, the facility has fixed costs, including the need to feed and care for its animals.

About 550 animals of 180 species live at the zoo, including sea lions, zebras, rhinos and endangered species from six continents.

It costs The Birmingham Zoo about $30,000 per day to operate the facility even while closed to the public.

The zoo also had a staff of more than 60 animal care professionals and veterinary and nutrition staff to carry on the facility’s essential work. The zoo was eventually forced to lay off five employees.

“That really hurt,” Pfefferkorn said. “In comparison to a lot of other companies it was a low number, but we’re not a big staff compared to some places. We know each other.”

The zoo announced in July it would reduce its daily operating hours from seven days a week to five due to lower-than-expected attendance after the facility reopened.

At press time, the zoo remained closed on Mondays and Tuesdays to save on expenses, Pfefferkorn said. A few of the rides and exhibits are also closed.

Pfefferkorn expressed pride that his staff has maintained its usual high level of animal care despite the pandemic.

The animals “received the best care possible,” he said. “That is our number-one priority.”

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Bulwagi, the oldest African elephant at the Birmingham Zoo, drinks water as guests watch from behind the fence.

RAISING MONEY

In late April 2020, the zoo established the Emergency Animal Fund and began soliciting donations. The fund helps the zoo feed its animals.

In November, the zoo announced the “Feed Your Animals” fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $780,000 by Jan. 31 to support the fund.

The Zoo received $390,000 in matching gifts, including $250,000 from Protective Life.

“We raised the full $780,000,” Pfefferkorn said.

The fundraising goal for the zoo’s spring campaign is $200,000, according to a zoo news release.

ATTENDANCE UP

A good recent sign for the zoo has been steadily increasing attendance since the beginning of 2021.

“We are up over 60 percent,” Pfefferkorn said. “Folks are coming out to the zoo. I think we have shown people it’s a safe place.”

However — while predictions about 2021 are difficult to make — zoo officials are only expecting about 75% of their normal attendance for the year, he said.

“We will see how it goes and how people respond to getting out as the pandemic continues to decline,” Pfefferkorn said.

“We have had some great days, and our hope is that this continues.”

Zoo officials are also expecting reduced income this year, due the loss of ticket sales and revenue from rides, food and the gift shop.

“We’ve also seen a decrease in the funding we receive from the city of Birmingham and other surrounding municipalities,” Pfefferkorn said.

The Mountain Brook City Council voted last fall to make a contribution of $10,000 to the zoo for Fiscal Year 2021.

This sum was the same amount that the city has contributed to the zoo for the last two or three years, said City Manager Sam Gaston.

The facility’s full financial recovery will likely take “several years,” Pfefferkorn said. “I don’t think this is an overnight thing”.

‘NOT JUST A JOB’

Pfefferkorn became CEO and president of the Zoo in 2018, replacing Dr. William Foster, who retired. He also loves the facility. “That’s where my heart is,” he said.

“This zoo is everything to me,” Pfefferkorn said. “This is not just a job. I believe in Birmingham, and I believe in The Birmingham Zoo and our mission, and I believe in the people that are there and I believe that we make a difference for those animals and for wildlife outside the zoo and for people — with education and guest experiences.”

The zoo is typically a large visitor attraction, drawing approximately 600,000 people annually, or roughly 12,000 per week, according to officials.

The zoo has an annual economic impact of about $28 million in the metro area, said Pfefferkorn, citing a study the zoo commissioned in recent years.

Many zoo visitors and supporters come from Mountain Brook, Pfefferkorn said in 2020.

“We’re right next door,” he said. “We also have a good relationship with the Mountain Brook mayor and city council.”

In April, the zoo named the officers for its 19-member board of directors for 2021-2022, and the new chairman is Nancy Collat Goedecke, a Mountain Brook resident and graduate of Mountain Brook High School.

“Mountain Brook is fortunate to have such a first class attraction in our backyard that draws families from both inside and outside of the state,” Alice Womack, a Mountain Brook City Councilor, said. “The close proximity to Mountain Brook provides the opportunity for our businesses to draw patrons in for shopping and dining either while they are here or entice them to come back for future visits. The added sidewalk connectivity that has been added in recent years further solidifies that connection.”

INFORMATION

The zoo, located at 2630 Cahaba Road, is operating at reduced hours Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at limited capacity. Attendees are also given one-way passes to tour the facility.

All guests are required to follow the facility’s safety guidelines, including face coverings for those ages 6 and older.

Visitors are asked to purchase tickets online at the zoo’s website to help minimize contact with zoo staff.

For updates, to become a member or to make a donation, go to birminghamzoo.com.