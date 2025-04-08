Puppy Palooza returns to Lane Parke

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lane Parke Lane Parke will host their annual Puppy Palooza event on April 12, 2025.

Lane Parke will host their annual Puppy Palooza event this weekend, kicking off a calendar full of events for the shopping center.

Presented by Birmingham Animal Hospital & Resort, this beloved community event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jemison Lane. Puppy Palooza marks the beginning of a year-long calendar of events at Lane Parke.

Attendees will enjoy live music from Derek Day Band, a fido marketplace filled with pet-friendly vendors, kids’ activities on the green, a K9 splash zone presented by Hollywood Feed and a chance to support the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

Whether you’re a proud pet parent or looking for your next furry family member, there’s something for everyone.

“We’re so excited to once again host Puppy Palooza at Lane Parke,” said Tori Krupa, Marketing Associate for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “This event not only brings the community together for a fun-filled Saturday but also helps support the incredible work of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. It’s a wonderful opportunity for families—and their beloved pets—to enjoy a day of entertainment, shopping, and giving back.”

For more information, visit laneparke.com.