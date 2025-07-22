Questions with the Candidates: City Council, Place 2 candidates on why they’re running

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring ask the candidate

Mountain Brook residents will vote on two city council seats on Aug. 26. Candidates Gerald Garner and David Silverstein are running to represent Place 2.

The candidates shared why they’re running with Village Living.

Q: What inspired you to run for office in Mountain Brook’s 2025 municipal election?

Garner:

We have incredible things, from our villages to our public spaces to people to our schools. And I want it to be even better. You have to want that from your heart. You don't do it for business motivated reasons. You don't do it to be famous. You certainly don't do it to make any fortune. We're volunteers really, not politicians. But that's why I wanted to do it, because I look around and I see some incredible things, and I want it to be absolutely out of this world.

Silverstein:

Mountain Brook has been home to my family for 4 generations, and I feel a deep responsibility to give back through service. With my background in law, business, and civic leadership, I know how to bring people together, solve complex problems, and get things done. I’m running because I love this city and want to help it remain strong, well-managed, and prepared for the future.

