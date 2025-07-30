Questions with the Candidate: City Council, Place 4 candidates on strengthening relationship between City Hall, residents

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring ask the candidate

Mountain Brook residents will vote on two city council seats on Aug. 26. Candidates Becky Holt and Joe Sandner IV are running for the Place 4 council seat.

The candidates shared why they’re running with Village Living.

Q: How do you plan to strengthen the relationship between city hall and residents?

Holt: Our current leadership has laid a strong foundation for community engagement, and I want to build on that by continuing to provide transparency and welcome input. As we transition to new city leadership, including a new city manager, I believe steady, experienced voices will be important. Sam Gaston served our city well, and Steve Boone will do the same. I’m committed to helping ensure that residents continue to feel confident in their local government.

Sandner: First, I think the vast majority of Mountain Brook residents are highly satisfied with City Hall. I think that trust is strengthened when residents know that council members have the relevant and necessary experience to manage city affairs while also always listening to residents. In addition, I will work to understand all sides of an issue before making decisions — prioritizing transparency, responsiveness and fairness to maintain the community’s confidence in our leadership.

To read Holt's full Q&A, click here. See Sandner's full Q&A here.