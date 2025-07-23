Questions with the Candidates: City Council, Place 4 candidates on why they’re running

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring ask the candidate

Mountain Brook residents will vote on two city council seats on Aug. 26. Candidates Becky Holt and Joe Sandner IV are running for the Place 4 council seat.

The candidates shared why they’re running with Village Living.

Q: What inspired you to run for office in Mountain Brook’s 2025 municipal election?

Holt:

I’m stepping forward because I believe in service that strengthens Mountain Brook. I’ve spent years working alongside residents, schools, and city leaders through ALL IN Mountain Brook, building relationships and helping lead projects that support both youth and seniors. As our city enters a new chapter with new leadership across key roles, we need steady, experienced voices at the table. I’m ready to bring my perspective, passion, and deep commitment to the City Council and the community I love.

Sandner:

I am a fourth generation Mountain Brook resident, and I’ve always admired city leaders like Virginia Smith, Stewart Welch and many, many others who volunteer their time to serve our city. It’s a hard job and it’s never easy putting your name on a ballot, but I feel a strong calling to contribute and preserve what makes our city such a special place and believe that my business experience will help our City Council make wise decisions for Mountain Brook.

