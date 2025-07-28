Questions with the Candidate: Graham Smith on improving communication

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring ask the candidate

Graham Smith will become the next mayor of Mountain Brook after she ran uncontested to replace retiring mayor Stewart Welch.

She was confirmed as the city's next mayor at a council meeting on July 14. As she prepares to take office in November, Smith shared why she decided to run for the role with Village Living.

Q: How do you plan to strengthen the relationship between City Hall and residents?

As mayor, I will continue to build on the strong foundation we’ve already established during my time on the City Council. We’ve worked to engage residents through open council meetings, city text alerts and increased activity on our social media channels. We hold multiple community engagement events such as Citizen Appreciation Day, and we continue to be responsive to email and direct resident requests. Moving forward, I’ll continue to look for ways to engage our residents in ways they find meaningful and informative.