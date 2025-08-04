Questions with the Candidate: Graham Smith on priorities for managing stormwater, flooding concerns

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring ask the candidate

Graham Smith will become the next mayor of Mountain Brook after she ran uncontested to replace retiring mayor Stewart Welch.

She was confirmed as the city's next mayor at a council meeting on July 14. As she prepares to take office in November, Smith shared why she decided to run for the role with Village Living.

Q: What are your priorities for managing stormwater and mitigating flooding concerns in the city?

Graham Smith: My hope to mitigate runoff and flooding is to prioritize responsible stormwater management by exploring the creation of a comprehensive master plan focused on low-impact design (LID) solutions. This plan would identify and target critical basin areas across Mountain Brook, implementing sustainable infrastructure — such as rain gardens, bioswales and permeable surfaces — to reduce runoff, protect property and preserve our natural waterways.

