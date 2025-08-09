Questions with the Candidate: Graham Smith on support for Mountain Brook Schools

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring ask the candidate

Graham Smith will become the next mayor of Mountain Brook after she ran uncontested to replace retiring mayor Stewart Welch.

She was confirmed as the city's next mayor at a council meeting on July 14. As she prepares to take office in November, Smith shared why she decided to run for the role with Village Living.

Q: What is your approach to supporting Mountain Brook Schools?

Graham Smith: I am committed to protecting and strengthening our exceptional schools. While the school board operates independently, the City Council should continue to appoint highly qualified, community-minded individuals who prioritize educational excellence. We will also maintain strong partnerships with the Board of Education, especially through co-investment in athletic and infrastructure projects that enhance student experience and community pride. Together, we will ensure Mountain Brook Schools remain among the very best in the nation.

