Questions with the Candidate: Why Graham Smith ran for Mayor

Graham Smith will become the next mayor of Mountain Brook after she ran uncontested to replace retiring mayor Stewart Welch.

She was confirmed as the city's next mayor at a council meeting on July 14. As she prepares to take office in November, Smith shared why she decided to run for the role with Village Living.

Q: What inspired you to run for office in Mountain Brook’s 2025 municipal election?

Serving as president of the Jefferson County City Councilor's Coalition showed me just how much can be accomplished when local leaders work together. In that role, I saw how collaboration happens behind the scenes between local and regional leaders — far more than most people realize. Strong relationships across city lines are essential to addressing shared challenges and creating real opportunities. With the ability to champion everything that makes this city so special—from our outstanding schools and thriving businesses to our strong sense of community—I’m proud to promote Mountain Brook and all it has to offer, and I’m committed to helping it grow even stronger.

