Questions with the Candidates: City Council, Place 2 candidates on public safety and community trust

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring ask the candidate

Mountain Brook residents will vote on two city council seats on Aug. 26. Candidates Gerald Garner and David Silverstein are running to represent Place 2.

The candidates shared why they’re running with Village Living.

Q: How would you address public safety and maintain community trust?

Garner: It starts with relationships. I’ve built strong relationships with our first responders and Public Works. Just recently, those crews were out in the early morning hours, in bad weather, cutting trees out of the roads so ambulances and police could get through. Magical fairies don’t do that — Public Works does that. That’s how I support public safety: I back those guys. I make sure they have everything they need to do their jobs well.

Silverstein: Public safety begins with trust, transparency, and a commitment to excellence in policing and emergency response. I believe in providing our public safety departments with the tools and resources they need, while ensuring they remain responsive and rooted in community relationships. As a councilor, I’ll prioritize both safety and accountability to keep Mountain Brook one of the most secure and welcoming cities in Alabama.

To read Garner's full Q&A, click here. See Silverstein's full Q&A here.