Questions with the Candidates: Place 4 candidates on priorities for managing stormwater, flooding concerns

Mountain Brook residents will vote on two city council seats on Aug. 26. Candidates Becky Holt and Joe Sandner IV are running for the Place 4 council seat.

The candidates shared why they’re running with Village Living.

Q: What are your priorities for managing stormwater and mitigating flooding concerns in the city?

Holt: Stormwater and flooding impact both quality of life and property values in Mountain Brook. As our city continues to age and grow, we need a long-term, solutions-focused approach. I believe in open communication, listening to both residents and experts, and clearly defining city responsibilities versus private ones. Not every issue can be solved by the city, but we can improve infrastructure, support homeowners, and plan responsibly. I will be a steady voice for transparency, coordination, and progress.

Sandner: Stormwater management is an increasing concern. This is a critical issue for some of our residents and businesses. First, we must ensure our stormwater regulations are followed to prevent worsening conditions. Second, we should foster strong relationships with neighboring cities to encourage shared responsibility. Collaboration and proper enforcement are key to minimizing flooding risks and protecting both public and private property throughout Mountain Brook.

