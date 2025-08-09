Questions with the Candidates: Place 4 candidates on public safety and community trust

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring ask the candidate

Mountain Brook residents will vote on two city council seats on Aug. 26. Candidates Becky Holt and Joe Sandner IV are running for the Place 4 council seat.

The candidates shared why they’re running with Village Living.

Q: How would you address public safety and maintain community trust?

Holt: Public safety is key and foundational to everything else. Keeping our neighborhoods and residents safe is a top priority. Over the past nine years with ALL IN and statewide coalitions, I’ve followed emerging trends that affect our community. I’ve seen our public safety teams provide valuable training on topics like emergency preparedness, scams, sextortion, and drug awareness through partnerships with MBPD and MBFD. I will continue to prioritize collaboration, transparency, and community engagement to strengthen trust and keep Mountain Brook safe.

Sandner: Public safety is foundational. Nothing else matters if our families don’t feel safe at school, in their neighborhoods and in our villages. Our Police and Fire departments are outstanding, and we must continue to provide them with the training and tools they need to be the best. The cost of doing so is only increasing, which is why we need to grow our revenue and implement smart fiscal strategies to support these services over the long term.

