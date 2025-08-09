Questions with the Candidates: Place 4 candidates on support for Mountain Brook Schools

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring ask the candidate

Mountain Brook residents will vote on two city council seats on Aug. 26. Candidates Becky Holt and Joe Sandner IV are running for the Place 4 council seat.

The candidates shared why they’re running with Village Living.

Q: What is your approach to supporting Mountain Brook Schools?

Holt: As a mother of two students in the school system, I understand the importance of strong schools. My service and leadership in both the PTO and ALL IN Mountain Brook has given me firsthand experience working with families, educators, and city leaders to support students. Thoughtful appointment of Board of Education members is vital. I support transparency, community input, and continued collaboration through shared services and partnerships that strengthen safety, mental health, and the excellence that defines our school system.

Sandner: Our school system is the top priority and providing a premier education for our students is essential to Mountain Brook’s success. As a MBHS graduate and parent of three children, I know its importance. We must support the schools through city resources and community engagement. Encouraging all residents — including those without school-age children — to support Mountain Brook Schools helps maintain educational excellence and protects home values, fostering continued investment in our city’s future.

To read Holt's full Q&A, click here. See Sandner's full Q&A here.