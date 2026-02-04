Feedback: Calling all real estate pros

× Expand Staff photo Real estate. Staff photo.

Village Living is running a special real estate section in an upcoming publication, and we want to hear from the real estate professionals in the Mountain Brook area.

If you are an agent, a broker, developer, or anyone else involved in the real estate industry, we are seeking your expertise.

If you are interested in your insights potentially being used in our real estate section, please reach out to managing editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.