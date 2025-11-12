Recent Mountain Brook real estate sales: November 2025

×
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1 Pine Ridge Lane
See some recent Mountain Brook real estate sales from November 2025.
ADDRESS: 1 Pine Ridge Lane
- BED/BATH: 3/4.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 4,620 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Mountain Brook
- LIST PRICE: $2,750,000
- SALE PRICE: $3,529,000
ADDRESS: 715 Fairway Drive
- BED/BATH: 3/4
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,096 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Country Club Gardens
- LIST PRICE: $2,195,000
- SALE PRICE: $3,400,000
ADDRESS: 2880 Hastings Road
- BED/BATH: 4/5.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 6.614 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Old Mountain Brook
- LIST PRICE: $2,150,000
- SALE PRICE: $2,300,000
ADDRESS: 4227 Old Leeds Road
- BED/BATH: 4/4.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 5,937 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Near Mountain Brook Fire Station No. 3
- LIST PRICE: $1,775,000
- SALE PRICE: $2,110,000
ADDRESS: 2236 Sterlingwood Drive
- BED/BATH: 4/4.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 4,628 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Sterlingwood
- LIST PRICE: $799,900
- SALE PRICE: $825,000
ADDRESS: 121 Cherry St.
- BED/BATH: 3/2
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,932 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Crestline
- LIST PRICE: $799,900
- SALE PRICE: $700,000