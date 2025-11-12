Recent Mountain Brook real estate sales: November 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 1 Pine Ridge Lane

See some recent Mountain Brook real estate sales from November 2025.

ADDRESS: 1 Pine Ridge Lane

BED/BATH: 3/4.5

3/4.5 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 4,620 sq. ft.

4,620 sq. ft. NEIGHBORHOOD: Mountain Brook

Mountain Brook LIST PRICE: $2,750,000

$2,750,000 SALE PRICE: $3,529,000

ADDRESS: 715 Fairway Drive

BED/BATH: 3/4

3/4 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,096 sq. ft.

3,096 sq. ft. NEIGHBORHOOD: Country Club Gardens

Country Club Gardens LIST PRICE: $2,195,000

$2,195,000 SALE PRICE: $3,400,000

ADDRESS: 2880 Hastings Road

BED/BATH: 4/5.5

4/5.5 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 6.614 sq. ft.

6.614 sq. ft. NEIGHBORHOOD: Old Mountain Brook

Old Mountain Brook LIST PRICE: $2,150,000

$2,150,000 SALE PRICE: $2,300,000

ADDRESS: 4227 Old Leeds Road

BED/BATH: 4/4.5

4/4.5 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 5,937 sq. ft.

5,937 sq. ft. NEIGHBORHOOD: Near Mountain Brook Fire Station No. 3

Near Mountain Brook Fire Station No. 3 LIST PRICE: $1,775,000

$1,775,000 SALE PRICE: $2,110,000

ADDRESS: 2236 Sterlingwood Drive

BED/BATH: 4/4.5

4/4.5 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 4,628 sq. ft.

4,628 sq. ft. NEIGHBORHOOD: Sterlingwood

Sterlingwood LIST PRICE: $799,900

$799,900 SALE PRICE: $825,000

ADDRESS: 121 Cherry St.