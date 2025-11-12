Recent Mountain Brook real estate sales: November 2025

See some recent Mountain Brook real estate sales from November 2025.

ADDRESS: 1 Pine Ridge Lane

  • BED/BATH: 3/4.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 4,620 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Mountain Brook
  • LIST PRICE: $2,750,000
  • SALE PRICE: $3,529,000

ADDRESS: 715 Fairway Drive

  • BED/BATH: 3/4
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,096 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Country Club Gardens
  • LIST PRICE: $2,195,000
  • SALE PRICE: $3,400,000

ADDRESS: 2880 Hastings Road

  • BED/BATH: 4/5.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 6.614 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Old Mountain Brook
  • LIST PRICE: $2,150,000
  • SALE PRICE: $2,300,000

ADDRESS: 4227 Old Leeds Road

  • BED/BATH: 4/4.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 5,937 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Near Mountain Brook Fire Station No. 3
  • LIST PRICE: $1,775,000
  • SALE PRICE: $2,110,000

ADDRESS: 2236 Sterlingwood Drive

  • BED/BATH: 4/4.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 4,628 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Sterlingwood
  • LIST PRICE: $799,900
  • SALE PRICE: $825,000

ADDRESS: 121 Cherry St.

  • BED/BATH: 3/2
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,932 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Crestline
  • LIST PRICE: $799,900
  • SALE PRICE: $700,000