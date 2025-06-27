Recently Sold Homes: July 2025

2724 Canterbury Road
×
Photo courtesy of MLS
2724 Canterbury Road
- BED/BATH: 5/4.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 5,512 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Canterbury Park area
- LIST PRICE: $2,995,000
- SALE PRICE: $3,350,000
3473 Spring Valley Court
×
Photo courtesy of MLS
3473 Spring Valley Court
- BED/BATH: 4/3
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,994 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Brookwood Forest
- LIST PRICE: $799,900
- SALE PRICE: $875,000
3550 Westbury Road
×
Photo courtesy of MLS
3550 Westbury Road
- BED/BATH: 4/4
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,882 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Mountain Brook
- LIST PRICE: $799,000
- SALE PRICE: $840,000
3809 Ansley Road
×
Photo courtesy of MLS
3809 Ansley Road
- BED/BATH: 4/3.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,934 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Brookwood Forest area
- LIST PRICE: $724,900
- SALE PRICE: $818,000
4215 Old Brook Lane
×
Photo courtesy of MLS
4215 Old Brook Lane
- BED/BATH: 4/3
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,157 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Mountain Brook
- LIST PRICE: $789,000
- SALE PRICE: $800,000
×
Photo courtesy of MLS
913 Sims Ave.
- BED/BATH: 2/1
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,296 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Crestline
- LIST PRICE: $599,900
- SALE PRICE: $675,000