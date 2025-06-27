Recently Sold Homes: July 2025

2724 Canterbury Road

  • BED/BATH: 5/4.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 5,512 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Canterbury Park area
  • LIST PRICE: $2,995,000
  • SALE PRICE: $3,350,000

3473 Spring Valley Court

  • BED/BATH: 4/3
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,994 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Brookwood Forest
  • LIST PRICE: $799,900
  • SALE PRICE: $875,000

3550 Westbury Road

  • BED/BATH: 4/4
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,882 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Mountain Brook
  • LIST PRICE: $799,000
  • SALE PRICE: $840,000

3809 Ansley Road

  • BED/BATH: 4/3.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,934 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Brookwood Forest area
  • LIST PRICE: $724,900
  • SALE PRICE: $818,000

4215 Old Brook Lane

  • BED/BATH: 4/3
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,157 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Mountain Brook
  • LIST PRICE: $789,000
  • SALE PRICE: $800,000
  • BED/BATH: 2/1
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,296 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Crestline
  • LIST PRICE: $599,900
  • SALE PRICE: $675,000