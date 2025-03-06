Staging your home for a quick sale

Expand Photo courtesy of Cindy Hodges Cindy Hodges is a local real estate agent with RealtySouth’s Fred Smith Group.

When moving, the last thing anyone wants to worry about is selling their home. With the real estate market slowing, homes aren’t selling as quickly as they did a year ago. That’s why it’s crucial for sellers to make their homes as appealing as possible to buyers.

That’s where home staging comes in, helping to highlight a home’s strengths, minimize its flaws and attract the right buyers.

Cindy Hodges, a top-selling real estate agent with the Fred Smith Group at RealtySouth in Mountain Brook, shares her insights on how staging can impact home sales in the local market.

Q: What staging techniques work best to attract buyers in your market?

A: Basically, declutter your furnishings. Make sure your house is very clean — get a deep clean before you list it. You want the broadest appeal possible for buyers. The Fred Smith Group recommends keeping everything clean and simple.

Q: How much should a homeowner budget for professional staging?

A: That depends on how many rooms you’re staging and the size of the house. I would say between $2,500 and $5,000. Sellers typically get an average of 5% to 10% more in sales price for a staged home versus a non-staged home. Of course, that increase depends on the stager and how effective they are at creating an environment where buyers can see themselves living.

Q: What are the key differences between staged and unstaged homes in your market?

Expand Stock photo When staging a home, a seller should budget around $300 to $600 for an initial design consultation and $500 to $600 per month per staged room.

A: A staged home sells quicker and for more money than a non-staged home, period. Oftentimes, staging can distract from a lack of updates if the home is well furnished. That goes a long way.

Q: How can curb appeal impact a buyer’s first impression, and what’s your advice for improving it?

A: Trim bushes and shrubs, and do minor landscaping updates — they go a long way. Clean the windows, add fresh mulch or pine straw, and if needed, plant flowers in the planters. The Fred Smith Group recommends keeping exterior and interior lights on at night so when people drive by, they get a homey feeling and can see themselves living there. You also want to make sure your yard is maintained the entire time your house is on the market.

Q: Are there specific interior trends that resonate with buyers in your market right now?

A: I would say modern transitional. Farmhouse is now considered dated. We’re starting to see color come back and more texture on the walls with wallpaper.

Q: Can you share a success story of a staged home that sold quickly in your market?

A: A very high-end home had dark, heavy furniture, which worked wonderfully for the owners. However, we had it staged with a very light, airy, clean, crisp look, and I believe it ended up selling for at least $100,000 more than it would have without staging.