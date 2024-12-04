Realty South serves local soup-erhero first responders

× 1 of 31 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT MB firefighter recieves a cooler as a door prize during the Souperheroes first responders Luncheon on Dec. 3, 2024 at Realty South in Mountain Brook. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 31 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Members of the fire department make soup plates during the Souperheroes first responders Luncheon on Dec. 3, 2024 at Realty South in Mountain Brook. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 31 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Members of Realty South's team help serve lunch during the Souperheroes first responders Luncheon on Dec. 3, 2024 at Realty South in Mountain Brook. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 31 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT First responders enjoy a lunch break together during the Souperheroes first responders Luncheon on Dec. 3, 2024 at Realty South in Mountain Brook. Come each December, Mountain Brook first responders know that a hot soup lunch and cheery company will be waiting for them at Realty South in Mountain Brook Village.

At this year's Realty South Souperhero Luncheon, real estate agents and office staffers cooked crockpots of soup, buttery cornbreads and finger-licking desserts. From 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., members of the Mountain Brook Police Department, Fire Department and other emergency response teams stopped by for a warm lunch break.

Real estate broker Jan Camp started the tradition at Realty South in 2016. While many humble first responders may think a simple "thank you" may be enough, Camp decided to go above and beyond. "It's a way to show our appreciation to people," she said.

"I think sometimes we take it for granted," Camp said. "I mean you see it on the news, somebody dying. We forget that every morning they walk out their door, they might not walk back in."

Seeing the faces of each first responder walk through the doors of Realty South, the agents attain a refreshed perspective on the value of their service. One particular agent, Caroline Ezelle, recalled that just recently, a Mountain Brook police officer helped find her son's stolen car. At the luncheon, she took a photo with him and expressed the depth of her gratitude with a warm meal and good company.

The luncheon is also a time for the first responders to feel honored by the merchants of Mountain Brook Village. The realty team organizes a door prize drawing for gifts provided by different local businesses. If the generosity of the prizes were an indicator of the merchant's appreciation, the first responders certainly felt cherished by their community.

"The merchants in Mountain Brook are amazing," Camp continued. "We have door prizes and some years we almost get enough for every first responder."

The unbreakable bond between businesses like Realty South and the Mountain Brook first responders grows ever more firm with each reminder of their daily sacrifice.