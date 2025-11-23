Red Mountain Garden Club to host annual Greenery Sale Dec. 3

× Expand Image courtesy of Red Mountain Garden Club Red Mountain Garden Club Greenery Sale

The Red Mountain Garden Club will present its annual Greenery Sale on Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The sale will feature handmade mixed greenery arrangements, mailbox toppers, boxwood kissing balls, amaryllis bulbs, baskets, gift tags, notecards and buckets of cut greenery. Checks and credit cards will be accepted, and shoppers are encouraged to come early for the best selection.

For more than 40 years, the Greenery Sale has served as the club’s primary fundraiser in support of The Memorial Garden at the Birmingham Museum of Art. The garden, designed and gifted to the city in 1959 by the Red Mountain Garden Club, honors “those who beautify our city.” Over the decades, the sale and additional donations have provided ongoing support for the garden’s maintenance and care.

The event continues a club tradition that began in 1982, when members created the first Greenery Sale as a way to gather at the start of the holiday season, raise funds and work together toward a shared goal. The club credits the community’s continued participation with sustaining the Memorial Garden’s legacy.

For questions, email redmtngarden@gmail.com.