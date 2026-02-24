Regional leaders announce major investment in Deerfoot, Hollywood Bridge Projects

× 1 of 5 Expand Hollywood Boulevard bridge renderings. Renderings courtesy of Jefferson County Department of Transportation × 2 of 5 Expand Hollywood Boulevard bridge renderings. Renderings courtesy of Jefferson County Department of Transportation × 3 of 5 Expand Hollywood Boulevard bridge renderings. Renderings courtesy of Jefferson County Department of Transportation × 4 of 5 Expand Hollywood Boulevard bridge renderings. Renderings courtesy of Jefferson County Department of Transportation × 5 of 5 Expand Hollywood Boulevard bridge renderings. Renderings courtesy of Jefferson County Department of Transportation Prev Next

The mayors of Trussville, Mountain Brook, Homewood and Birmingham, along with dozens of other regional and state officials, assembled at the Jefferson County Courthouse Monday to announce a major federal and state investment in long-planned regional infrastructure improvements.

The projects include the expansion of the Deerfoot Parkway in Trussville, as well as critical safety and connectivity upgrades along the Hollywood Boulevard bridge over U.S. 280. Improvements to that bridge, which links Homewood, Mountain Brook and Birmingham, will include installing a new traffic signal and enhancing pedestrian access across the bridge corridor.

The projects will be done in partnership with Jefferson County.

Mountain Brook Mayor Graham Smith said the bridge project transforms what has been a Class F-rated pedestrian bridge.

“If you wanted to walk across it, you did it at your own peril,” Smith said. “But to be honest, that's not the reason that we're here today. Today's press conference is not about a bridge and it's not about a wider road. Today is about a tremendous amount of cooperation, collaboration and creativity. Most importantly, it's about the relationships that have been built throughout this process.”

Jefferson County Commissioner Mike Bolin recalled growing up in Homewood.

“It just really makes my heart glad that this has come into fruition and [knock on wood] I'll live long enough to walk across that bridge,” he said. “Our citizens want and expect from us as elected representatives that we work together and that we work together to find solutions to improve the quality of life. We're doing that here, whether it's making it safer to go across highway 280 or ensuring a smoother connector to the morning commute.

“By focusing on projects like this, we're not just building infrastructure,” Bolin said, “we're building opportunity, accessibility and a stronger community for everyone.”

Homewood Mayor Jennifer Andress thanked Senator Katie Britt for securing the federal funds for the projects and Congressman Robert Aderholt for his support of the project, which Assistant County Manager Heather Carter described as “relatively small but very complicated.”

“Indeed, it is,” Andress said, “running through three municipalities, over a state highway [and] adjacent to a cemetery.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said, “Somebody got something right when they made us nonpartisan because when you are nonpartisan in your position, you wake up every single day [and] you only focus on the solutions. You wake up every single day you solve problems. You don't necessarily think about this side or that side.

“There's one side,” he said, “and that is the people we serve, so kudos to every single person, every mayor, every state representative, every state senator, every city councilor, our federal partners, state partners with ALDOT, every person and organization making this project possible.”

Trussville Mayor Ben Short was going to say Monday was a great day for Trussville. “Really,” he said, “it's a great day for the region.

“These projects have crossed to different administrations and continue today,” he said, thanking federal and state delegations as well as the Jefferson County Commission and the county manager's office. “I appreciate all of the work you've put into this over the years. It just shows the importance of regional cooperation.”

Chris Nicholson, director of Jefferson County’s Roads and Transportation Department, explained that the widening of Deerfoot from I-59 to U.S. 11 and intersection improvements on U.S. 11 are funded through Senator Britt's appropriations of $4 million in transportation funds. The overage will come from county roads and bridge dollars with the total project costing around $5 million to $5.5 million.

“The Hollywood Phase One, which is the sidewalks on either [end] of the bridge but no bridge work, is being funded by the Hollywood Cooperative, the City of Homewood, the City of Mountain Brook and the [Jefferson County] Commissioners’ office,” he said. “It’s around $1.2 million. Hollywood Phase 2 is the bridge widening with a sidewalk on the bridge and a third lane and intersection improvements. It has ALDOT, Jefferson County and MPO funding. The estimate is $3.5 [million] to $4.5 million.”

Money for the bridge was initially earmarked from when Steve Ammons was the District 5 commissioner, Nicholson explained. It has been held by Bolin, Ammons’ successor, specifically for the Hollywood Project.

“The match money for the Hollywood bridge and the Deerfoot overruns or overage will be Jefferson County Commission as a whole, as in general fund [for] roads and bridges,” he said.

Commissioner Joe Knight summed up the gathering, saying that working together, you can get so much more done.

“We've got competition in Huntsville. We've got competition in Mobile,” Knight said. “We need to galvanize Jefferson County, Birmingham and all the municipalities [and] continue to work together. Projects like this will be great and there'll be more coming. The more we work together, the better it'll be.”