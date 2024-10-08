Register Now: Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce to host State of the City luncheon

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host their next luncheon on Nov.13, featuring a State of the City Address from Mayor Welch.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host its next quarterly luncheon on Nov. 13, featuring a State of the City Address.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. with the presentation beginning at 11:30 a.m. Attendees will hear first-hand updates from Mayor Stewart Welch and members of the Mountain Brook City Council on current topics and happenings in the City of Mountain Brook. The panel will be moderated by Paul DeMarco.

“The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City Luncheon is always a fantastic chance to connect with local leaders, celebrate our city’s achievements, and get a first-hand look at the exciting plans shaping Mountain Brook’s future. Being a part of this event is key to staying engaged and inspired by the progress and vision driving our community forward,” said Councilman Gerald Garner.

To learn more, or to register, visit www.mtnbrookchamber.org. Additional inquiries can be directed to Lizzie Maymon, Mountain Brook Chamber Executive Director.