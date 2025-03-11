Registration for MBS Engage Learning Conference now open

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook Schools will host their Engage Learning Conference in June, offering free professional development for all educators.

Mountain Brook educators can now sign up for Mountain Brook Schools' Engage Learning Conference, a free event providing professional development.

Planned for June 17-18 at Mountain Brook High School, the event will feature Liz Huntley and Joe Sanfelippo as keynote speakers. Huntley is a child advocate and litigation attorney, and Sanfelippo is a author and retired educator.

The conference offers educators a chance to connect with like-minded individuals, hear from top speakers in the industry and gain valuable insights that help them grow personally and professionally.

To register for the conference, click here.