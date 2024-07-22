Registration for Mountain Brook youth athletics now open

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook Registration for Mountain Brook's Youth Athletic Programs are open.

Registration for Mountain Brook's youth athletic programs are now open.

Fall sports programs include baseball, cheerleading, tackle football, flag football, softball and volleyball.

The city encourages participations and says these programs are a great way to keep kids active, help develop a team spirit and create lifelong friendships.

For more information on each program, or to register, visit https://www.mbathletics.org/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR1yxBRPO75Y_1XUmkk3NJEYPphF7yzOSkvG9mo8ShuWXLH6TFRB5EsAusk_aem_QivRe03EtecPWZa17arNLQ.