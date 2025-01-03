Registration for spring 2025 baseball and softball now open

× Expand A previous Mountain Brook Athletics 8U baseball team poses for a celebratory photo.

Registration for spring 2025 baseball and softball with Mountain Brook Athletics is now open.

Regular registration is open until Jan. 13. Late registration will be held Jan. 14-20. Regular registration costs $130-$180. A $20 late fee (per player) will be charged for those who register after Jan. 13.

Baseball

The Pre-K league will play T-ball. The kindergarten league will play coach pitch with games at the High School. First and second grade will be coach pitch as well. All other leagues will be player pitch.

Evaluations are only for first graders who did not play fall baseball in 2024 and those elementary age players (first-fourth) who did not play MBA baseball last spring. Evaluations will be held on January 20. Also, any third grader who wants to pitch needs to attend evaluations. There are no evaluations for the K & Pre-K leagues. Evaluation times and field locations will be sent out at a later date.

Players will be notified of team assignments by the website or their coach around the end of January/first of February.

Practices will begin for some teams on Feb. 10. Pre-K & K may start a week later.

Games will start for grades 1-6 on March 1. Grades 5 and 6 could start earlier.

The first Pre-K & K games are tentatively scheduled for March 8.

Please direct any questions to your league commissioner. Commissioner's names and contact info can be found here.

Softball

Tentative evaluations for new players and prospective 10U pitchers will be Jan. 25. Evaluations will be held at the MBHS Athletic Complex from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Field 4.

Team selections will begin to take place from Jan. 29-30, and practice will begin e week of Feb. 10

Games for some leagues may start March 1-88 and the end of season tournaments are tentatively scheduled for May 5-11.

All players, coaches, and parents are expected to show good sportsmanship at all times. Players are also expected to attend and fully participate in all practices and games.

Register your child for the age that they were on Aug. 31, 2024.

Team categories are as follows"

6U- K & some 1st

8U- 2nd-3rd

10U- 4th-5th

13U- 5th-7th

Once teams have been selected, players will not be moved to another team. Please complete registration forms accordingly.

MBA softball teams will have 2-3 events (practices & games) per week.

Direct all questions to the Softball Commissioner Rachel Presley, mbarecsoftball@gmail.com.