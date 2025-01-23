Registration open for O'Neal Library open mic night

× Expand Photo courtesy of O'Neal Library

O'Neal Library is hosting an open mic night next Monday, offering an opportunity for local writers and poets to read their work aloud to an audience.

The event will be from 6:30-8 p.m., and writers can register to perform their original prose or poetry for a maximum of 7 minutes. Participants can email miriam.calleja@gmail.com with a short description of what they will be reading.

These readers will be added to the list in advance. If you are unsure whether you'd like to read on the night, you can sign up at the event, but those on the list will be given priority.

Audience members can register to attend as well. To learn more, visit oneallibrary.org/event/12289403.