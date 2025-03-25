Registration open for Ronald McDonald House Red Shoe Run

× Expand Staff photo. Runners take off at the start of the 2019 Red Shoe Run in downtown Birmingham.

Registration is open for this year's annual Red Shoe Run, hosted by the Ronald McDonald House.

This year's theme is Rockin' 5K, and proceeds directly benefit and impact the guest families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.

By participating in Red Shoe Run, you're keeping a family close to their sick or injured child, free of charge, and providing much-needed emotional support and relief to families far from home.

Visit the run website to sign up for the 5K or 1 Mile Walk and check out the volunteer opportunities. There will also be a Red Shoe Run Snoozer option for those who can't make it to the event but still wish to get a t-shirt and fundraise for the mission.