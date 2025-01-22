Reminder: Business licenses due by end of month

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook

The city of Mountain Brook has reminded businesses to renew their licenses by the end of the month or face penalties.

Renewals were due Jan. 1 but will be considered delinquent after Jan. 31. Licenses now renewed before then will be subject to penalties and interest fees.

For questions about renewing a license or paying taxes, businesses can call Senior Revenue Examiner Jack Bankston at 205-802-3808 or the Revenue Department at 205-802-2400 (option 4).