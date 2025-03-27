Reminder: Cherry Blossom Festival to impact traffic in Mountain Brook Village on Saturday

× Expand Anne Dawson The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival took place inside the Japanese Gardens at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens' Cherry Blossom Festival will impact traffic in Mountain Brook Village on Saturday.

The family-friendly event will celebrate Japanese culture, featuring performances, activities and a Hanami (flower viewing) experience and will be held form 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thousands of people attend this event each year, but parking is very limited and ongoing construction in Mountain Brook Village will impact traffic flow.

The city encourages residents to carpool and to expect traffic delays in the area during the event.