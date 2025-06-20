Reminder: Construction on Mountain Brook Village roundabout, Chester Road to start Monday

× Expand By Keith McCoy

Roadwork and construction at the Mountain Brook Village roundabout and along Chester Road is set to begin on Monday, impacting traffic in the areas.

Mountain Brook Village Roundabout

The traffic pattern in Mountain Brook Village will change the week of June 23 due to construction.

Traffic surrounding the roundabout under construction in Mountain Brook Village will follow a new pattern starting this week.

The traffic signals will be removed and traffic will flow around the roundabout while construction continues on the next phase. Residents are asked be aware and drive safely through the workzone.

Chester Road

Birmingham Water Works will begin a water line upgrade on Chester Road between Cahaba Road and the end of the cul-de-sac on June 23.

The Birmingham Water Works will begin a water line upgrade on Chester Road between Cahaba Road and the end of the cul-de-sac on Monday.

The project will replace the community's old two-inch water main with a six-inch pipe. Construction is expected to take 28 days to complete.

All questions and concerns related to this project should be sent to construction@bwwb.org.