REMINDER: Recycle electronics and documents at Mountain Brook drop-off event

The City of Mountain Brook, in partnership with Jefferson County and other agencies, will host a Household Drop-Off event on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

The event offers a convenient, secure way for residents to dispose of electronics, televisions and documents for shredding, along with other household items that should not be placed in regular trash.

Accepted items include cable boxes, modems, and routers; computers and laptops; phones and tablets; cords, cables, wire, and chargers; printers, scanners, and fax machines; small appliances; TVs and monitors; rechargeable batteries; vape devices; and paper documents and folders (with a five-box limit).

In the event of extreme weather, the drop-off will be postponed to Saturday, Feb. 7. Updates will be posted at jccal.org.