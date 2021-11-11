Residential recycling pickup resumes Nov. 15 in Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo by Wikimedia user Celinebj.

Residential recycling pickup in Mountain Brook will resume the week of November 15, according to city officials.

As service resumes, residents will have their recycling picked up on the same day as before the suspension of service in September.

Curbside pickup will be once per week, on the same day as garbage pickup.

The Mountain Brook City Council voted on Sept. 13 to suspend curbside residential recycling effective immediately.

The move stemmed from the problems that city residents have experienced the last several months in having their garbage picked up on time by Waste Management, the vendor that has provided garbage, trash and recycling services to the city since 1995.

Stuart Aldridge of Waste Management told the City Council on Monday, Nov. 8, that they were prepared to resume recycling pickup, and the council gave their approval.

The following items may be recycled:

Newspaper, mixed paper, junk mail and copy paper (most paper that tears)

Aluminum, steel and other metal cans

No. 1 and No. 2 plastics (HDPE-clear plastic milk jugs and PET plastic soft drink containers)

Magazines, cardboard (with no food on it), moving boxes and other corrugated or cardboard, such as cereal boxes.

Do not attempt to recycle these contaminants, which will cause loads to be delivered to MSW landfills: