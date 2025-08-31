Restaurant Spotlight: Porch serves up Southern comfort in Crestline Village

× Expand Porch is located at 2 Dexter Ave., in Crestline Village in Mountain Brook.

In the heart of Crestline Village at 41 Church St., Porch has carved out a reputation for serving some of the best comfort food in the South — and one burger in particular has achieved near-legendary status.

Expand Photo courtesy of Porch Porch has become a favorite with its burgers and more.

Named “Best Burger in the South” by “StyleBlueprint Magazine,” the Porch Burger is a double smashed patty cooked medium-well, layered with American cheese, house pickles, grilled red onions and a tangy burger sauce. It’s a simple formula executed with perfection, earning praise from locals and visitors alike.

But Porch is far more than a burger joint. The restaurant offers lunch, brunch and dinner, with a menu that ranges from crisp salads and hearty veggie plates to creative dishes like the Oko — a seared cabbage pancake topped with ponzu aioli, scallions, sesame seeds and a drizzle of Sriracha. Many ingredients come from local Alabama farmers, giving each dish a fresh, distinctive flavor.

The atmosphere is relaxed and welcoming, with outdoor dining for sunny afternoons, TVs for sports fans and a family-friendly vibe that invites guests to linger. Whether you’re gathering for a casual weeknight meal, weekend brunch or just craving a top-tier burger, Porch offers a menu — and an experience — worth savoring.