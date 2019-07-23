Restaurant Week returns for 10th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Style Advertising. More than 60 local restaurants will offer specials to entice new visitors during Birmingham Restaurant Week.

Birmingham Restaurant Week is back for its 10th year. The 10-day event celebrating the city’s acclaimed culinary culture will be held Aug. 16-25.

Over 60 restaurants around the area will be participating and offering incentives for Birmingham residents and visitors to dine at their favorite restaurants. Guests can enjoy special lunch or dinner prix-fixe menus ranging from $10 to $50 per person, making it easy to enjoy a taste of the city’s many dining options. Specialty meals and events will include beer and wine dinners, cooking demos and more.

Established in 2010, BRW is organized by REV Birmingham and Style Advertising.

“A 10th anniversary is a milestone — we are so grateful to the Birmingham culinary community and to the diners who have embraced this annual event,” said Bill Stoeffhaas, co-founder of Birmingham Restaurant Week and partner at Style Advertising. “The culinary scene is a cornerstone of what makes Birmingham so extraordinary, so we plan to celebrate accordingly during this year’s BRW.”

Taylor Clark Jacobson, director of recruitment and growth at REV Birmingham and an organizer of BRW, said local food is a tremendous driver in Birmingham’s local culture.

“Our culinary community has positioned Birmingham as a nationally recognized food destination,” he said. “For 10 days, BRW touts our town’s culinary talent and reputation by offering discounts and chef-curated dining experiences, while supporting REV Birmingham’s mission of creating vibrant commercial districts.”

For more information about BRW 2019 and a list of participating restaurants, visit bhamrestaurantweek.com.