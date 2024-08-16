ROAD CLOSURE: Oak Street to close on Monday for storm drain work

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook On Monday, August 19, 2024, Oak Street, between Tibbett Street and West Jackson Blvd, will close at 8:30 AM for a storm drain pipe installation

The city of Mountain Brook announced on Thursday that Oak Street, between Tibbett Street and West Jackson Blvd, will close at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

The road will be closed for a storm drain pipe installation. It is expected to be back open by Monday afternoon and will be temporarily closed again later in the week for the asphalt patch.