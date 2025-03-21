Road Closure: Kennesaw Drive between Corinth Drive and Fair Oaks Drive

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook Kennesaw Drive between Corinth Drive and Fair Oaks Drive will close on March 25-26 due to sanitary sewer work.

Kennesaw Drive between Corinth Drive and Fair Oaks Drive will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to sanitary sewer work.

Defects were located in a sanitary pipe segment during routine inspection and could lead to larger problems in the coming months or years if nor repaired. One of the defects cannot be repaired with trenchless CIPP liners, so an excavation point repair is required to replace that section of pipe.

Due to the depth and location this requires, the road to be closed while an excavator exposes the pipe, replaces that section of pipe, backfills and restores the surface. To save from having a significantly longer road closure and higher cost of work, a CIPP liner will be installed through the pipe after the excavation to repair the remaining defects.

Detour signage will be in place during construction.